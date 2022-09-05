Greatest female player

“It was a big moment for our championship when we introduced the women’s match for the first time in 2017, and it was a major coup that Serena Williams marked that historic occasion,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment. “That match five years ago set the benchmark for the women’s match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, and the women’s encounter has subsequently evolved into a huge draw as the Day 1 finale of our three-day festival. Serena is a legend of our sport, and we thank her for inspiring people in Abu Dhabi as part of her mission to grow tennis and leading a future generation of women and girls all over the world. She loved the event, and our city. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours – she is always welcome back to the Emirates as a competitor or spectator.”