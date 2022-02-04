A year after the success of the first Asian Le Mans series in the UAE, the 2022 season is all set to return with an even bigger grid with drivers and teams representing 15 nationalities. The Asian Le Mans series will offer the thrill of multiclass racing during its intense two-week season, kicking off at Dubai Autodrome on February 12 and 13, and finishing at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on February 19 and 20.
The event is set to feature prototypes, including LMP2 and LMP3 cars, in addition to 25 GT3 entries – all to create a thrilling battle for victory across the grid. As for the single-seater fans, the Formula Regional Asia (formerly known as Formula 3 Asia) and Formula 4 UAE will also showcase wheel-to-wheel action with over 60 cars competing in both categories.
Faisal Al Sahlawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome, said: “We are extremely honoured to host the Asian Le Mans Series for the second year in a row. A race of this calibre taking place in the UAE is remarkable, and further enhances the country’s status as a motorsports destination. We are also happy that people will be able to witness the race live and in person this year, after it was conducted in closed spaces last year.”
Having kept the event behind closed doors last year due to the pandemic, the Dubai Autodrome 8,000-seat grandstand will be open to the general public this year. Spectators will be required to show proof of vaccination or a valid PCR test, which must be no older than 96 hours. The first race at Dubai Autodrome will take place on February 12, at 4.30pm, while the second race will be held the following day.
The overall winners of both rounds in the Asian Le Mans series will qualify for the Le Mans race in France – the 90th edition of the world’s biggest endurance racing event that will take place on June 11 and 12.