Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, presents an award to Omar Abdul Rahman in 2018. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, which is organised under the banner of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, held its periodic meeting to review the preparations for the 11th edition of the awards.

Organised under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the MBR Creative Sports Award is the biggest award of its kind in terms of value and diversity of categories, and dedicated to inspiring creativity in sports — not just in the UAE but around the Arab world and the globe.

The meeting of the Board of Trustees was chaired by the Secretary General of the Award, Moaza Saeed Al Marri, who is a member of Dubai Sports Council’s Board of Directors, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC and Director of the Award, was present at the meeting along with members of the award’s different committees.

During the meeting, the operational plan for the coming period was reviewed. The operational plan includes a number of initiatives and events that will be implemented during the coming period, until the glittering awards ceremony in January 2021.