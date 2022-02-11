Manchester City are celebrating five successful years of the ‘Same Goals’ initiative as it returns in 2022.
Promoting female participation in football, #SameGoals rewards every girl who shares a video of them scoring — or saving — a goal on social media with an exclusive, limited-edition football provided by Puma and has inspired more than 5,000 girls worldwide to take part since 2018.
To receive their free ball, girls need to post a video on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok that shows them scoring — or saving — a goal using #SameGoals. The goal can be scored anywhere using any kind of ball — creativity is strongly encouraged. Alternatively, participants can upload their video on the City website.
To celebrate five years of the initiative, City will host various activities within the UAE for girls to get involved including a special screening event of the Manchester derby at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 6.
A number of events will also take place with City Football School participants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in addition to special content created with girls in the region to support the initiative.
This year’s #SameGoals initiative runs until March 11,