Dubai: The second edition of the e-UAEPL Championship organized by the UAE Pro League in collaboration with EA Sports and sponsored by Rixos Hotels UAE concluded with Khorfakkan Club representative Ali Al Hammadi claiming the trophy after pulling off a 4-1 aggregate win over Shabab Al Ahli representative Ahmed Al Suwaidi, who won the silver medal.
Meanwhile, Ittihad Kalba representative Adel Ali defeated Al Ain’s Rashed Al Zaabi in the third-place play-off.
As a result, Al Hammadi will represent the UAE in the FIFAe World Cup.
Cash prizes
The top three winners also walked away with valuable monetary prizes worth AED 15,000 for the winner, AED 10,000 for the runner-up and AED 5,000 for third place, in addition to all-inclusive weekend stays at Rixos Premium Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, Rixos The Palm, and Rixos Premium Dubai presented by Rixos Hotels UAE.
The medals ceremony was attended by UAE Pro League board member Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, UAE Pro League CEO Waleed Al Hosani, Rixos Hotels UAE Partnerships Manager Olla Sidi Gaber as well as UAE Pro League partners, including sponsors, clubs, players, and media.
UAE Pro League board member Al Kaabi praised all the participants in the championship from its early stages to the finals and lauded the spirit of rivalry and competition among them.
“We witnessed a special atmosphere in the finals, it was not all about challenging to win, there was comradery and sportsmanship among all the participants,” noted Al Kaabi.
'Give their best'
“The participants put in incredible efforts in the 12-hour finals, and everyone was always eager to give their best.”
Al Kaabi stressed that the UAE Pro League was keen on organizing this championship in line with its strategic plans to expand is reach especially among younger generation, and also as part of th efforts to support the direction of the Abu Dhabi government within the UAE Pro League’s partnership with AD Gaming platform, with the vision of making Abu Dhabi a capital of gaming.
Over the course of the day, 14 players representing the 14 Pro League clubs competed fiercely in a double round-robin format in the group stage followed by semi-finals, third place play-off and the two-legged final.
In conjunction with the tournament, the UAE Pro League organized several events engaging attendees, including recreational games, skills, and various competitions with various prizes won.