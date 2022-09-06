Abu Dhabi: Matchweek two of the UAE Pro League will get underway on Friday, September 9th, with four encounters, the first of which will see Khorfakkan host Al Jazira at 17:45.
At the same time, Al Bataeh will welcome Al Wasl, while Sharjah will play against Bani Yas at 20:30.
The fourth match of the day sees Dibba hosting Shabab Al Ahli at Dibba stadium for the 20:30 kick-off.
The games continue on Saturday with three encounters, two of which take place at 17:45, while the other match will be held at 20:30.
Al Ain face Dhafra
The first match of the day will be between Al Ain and Al Dhafra, while the second one will be between Al Nasr and Ajman.
The fixtures of matchweek two conclude with Al Wahda welcoming Ittihad Kalba at Al Nahyan stadium.
Fans have been allowed to fill 100% of stadiums’ capacity. The UAE Pro League had announced that fans, who’d like to attend the games, must present a ‘Green Pass’ in the Alhosn app or a negative PCR test conducted less than 96 hours before the match for unvaccinated fans.
Tickets for matchweek two are now available online.