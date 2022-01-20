Sharjah: The second week of the fifth Labour Sports Tournament witnessed some intense clashes in 17 matches played in football, volleyball, hockey and cricket competitions.

Organized by the Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) in Sharjah, the tournament is being held at the sports fields in Sharjah National Park, opposite Sharjah International Airport.

LSDA Salem Youssef Al Qaseer attended the tournament and hailed the high level of the competition in the tournament which is held for the fifth consecutive year at the instructions of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The tournament has succeeded in boosting the labor sports in the Emirate, he said.

Qaseer said: “We have sought in the fifth edition to raise the level of competition among teams, by giving the chance to all government institutions and private companies, to participate in the tournament, to establish sports as a lifestyle in the decent work environment. The tournament is also applying all preventive measures taken in sports events in the country.”

Football competition

Eight football matches were played in the second week of tournament. In Group A matches, Fast and Skinova played a draw, while Altaher achieved a big victory with a thumping 13-1 victory Phoenix. In Group B, National Paint and Admiral shared spoils after the match ended in 1-1 draw and Al Rayes blanked Al Hajal 3-0. In Group C, the Sharjah Police team beat the Eagles 2-0, and the Sharjah Immigration team managed to hold Social Service Department 2-2. In Group D, Basta Zone tied with Al Mottahedin 1-1, and the Sharjah Cooperative Society team beat FC Challengers Ajman 4-3.

5 matches in cricket

Five matches were played in the cricket competition in which the Sharjah Police team defeated Voyager Ajman by 11 runs; Sharjah Humanitarian team defeated Royal Eva Ajman by 9 runs. Three teams won by walk over, namely Saud Trading on DTPS Sharjah; the Sharjah Cooperative Society team on ES Global and the Special 95 Sharjah team on Aberco Freight.

The hockey tournament witnessed three strong and exciting matches, resulted in the victory of the “UAE Falcons Hockey Club - Red” over the “Sharjah Tigers Team E”, 3-2, and the Sharjah Tigers Team B beating the “UAE Falcons Hockey Club – Green” 3-1, and the “UAE Falcons Hockey Club - Red” tied with “UAE Falcons Hockey Club - Green” 3-3.

One volleyball match was held, which resulted in the victory of the Sharjah Police team over the Maria Trading team 2-0.