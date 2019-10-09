The UAE team train for the match against Indonesia. Image Credit: UAE FA

Dubai: Indonesia have laid out an ambitious plan of denying the UAE full points heading into tonight’s Round Two match of the World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifier.

Playing their first away match at Al Nasr Club’s Al Maktoum Stadium at 8pm on Thursday, Indonesian coach Simon McMenemy insisted that this is the “most opportune time” to play a UAE team that is in transition.

“I would rather play the UAE now then after a year as I believe we have the weapons to do damage to the UAE. We cannot come here with a negative attitude as this is not how we build a team,” McMenemy told media.