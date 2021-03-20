1 of 14
The UAE and Israel made history on Friday.
Image Credit: PA
2 of 14
The two nations came together to play their first rugby match on a historic day.
Image Credit: PA
3 of 14
It was a friendly affair.
Image Credit: PA
4 of 14
With the UAE playing against the visitors in a sevens match over four quarters of seven minutes.
Image Credit: PA
5 of 14
While the Israelis won, this was a match more about friendship than tackles.
Image Credit: PA
6 of 14
Every good move by the UAE team was encouraged and spurred on by the opponents.
Image Credit: PA
7 of 14
The match was organised as part of the 'Friendship Tour'.
Image Credit: PA
8 of 14
Following the first match - which Israel won 33-0 - there was a mixed match.
Image Credit: PA
9 of 14
Both Israelis and Emiratis blended to play out a friendly game.
Image Credit: PA
10 of 14
The experience will be invaluable to the UAE team as they learnt a lot from their vastly more experienced opponents.
Image Credit: PA
11 of 14
But no-one was looking at the scoreline, as the camaraderie came through.
Image Credit: PA
12 of 14
This was more an expression of peace in one of the toughest sports on the planet.
Image Credit: PA
13 of 14
And when the whistle blew for the final time, there was nothing but embraces.
Image Credit: PA
14 of 14
Referee Jaco de Wit - a GEMS mathematics teacher - put it best as he said: "Rugby is the real winner today."
Image Credit: PA