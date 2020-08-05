Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates will be the scene for a challenging 'Snow Run' competition on August 14. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: The DXB Snow Run, the first of its kind in the world, has received an overwhelming response from members of UAE’s enthusiastic sports-loving community, forcing organisers to close registration early because all spots have been taken.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in cooperation with Ski Dubai, the DXB Snow Run will take place on August 14 on the slopes of Ski Dubai at the Mall of Emirates.

Registration for the 3km Run, which is open to men and women aged 18-62 years, opened last week and all spots were taken up quickly.

The DXB Snow Run is a unique event that allows participants to not just escape the summer heat, but also gives them an opportunity to become a part of history as this is the first such event to be staged in this part of the world, and most certainly, this is the world’s first snow running competition taking place in the summer, and that too in a desert.

The DXB Snow Run is part of DSC’s ‘DXB Snow Week’, which will be taking place at Ski Dubai in the Mall of Emirates on August 14 and 15, with participants also having the opportunity to take part in the ski and snowboarding competitions, which will be held on the following day.

Billed as the ‘Return to Safe Sport’ competition, the Ski and Snowboard event is open to all competent racers, freestyle skiers and snowboarders, and competitions will take place in four snow sports disciplines - Slalom Skiing, Giant Slalom, Slopestyle and Big Air.

The competition will be adjudicated by a panel of freestyle judges and competitors are in with the chance of winning medals as well as a host of prizes including tickets for VOX Cinemas, Ski Dubai, iFly Dubai or lunch at North 28.

The winter and ice sports sector is the third segment to be opened for competition by DSC following weeks of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marine sports sector was the first to open for competition in Dubai with Dubai Offshore Sailing Club’s Summer Series taking place on June 19. The following weekend, Dubai International Marine Club organised a ‘Dubai Watersports Summer Week’ with six different competitions part of the event.