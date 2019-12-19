Happy Holidays triumph in ISF Cup Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Jassim Parambathazhath turned in an all-round performance as Happy Holidays tamed Maratha Warriors by 31 runs to lift the International Sadguru Foundation (ISF) Cricket Cup.

Batting first, Happy Holidays rode on Parambathazhath’s 18 runs to reach a healthy 83-6 in their allotted six overs.

Man of the final Parambathazhath then took two wickets as Maratha Warriors folded for a total of 52 runs from their six overs.

The best batsman award went to Shafiq Sharaf of Happy Holidays for his 85 runs in the tournament, while Prasad Khadeparkar from 11 Fighters Dubai who took seven wickets walked away with the best bowler prize. The Player of the Tournament award went to Ajinkya Datkhile from Maratha Warriors for his 67 runs and three wickets.