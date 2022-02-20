Dubai: Go Padel is a proud UAE-based mobile app that makes the booking experience for Padel tennis courts easier and smoother. Players are able to conveniently choose their preferred slot, share payments with friends and enjoy their game!
As a startup, Go Padel team continuously strive to understand and learn the needs of the middle east market, and create features that enhances the user experience with every update, stay tuned for what’s yet to come!
“Go Padel is your go to app for padel bookings across UAE and a proud UAE-based organisation with global standards. We congratulate Gulf News on their initiative to promote padel tennis in the UAE, and are happy to be part of the Padel Master Tournament,” said Saeed Abdullah, co-founder of Go Padel.
Go Padel is a mobile application that connects the UAE’s padel community by offering a platform for players to book padel courts across the country. Go Padel has an integrated scheduling and booking system with a large number of padel courts in the UAE, allowing padel players to search for available courts and book at their desired time and location through the app, all within minutes. The app offers a simple and easy solution for both players and padel court providers by optimising the searching and booking processes. The app will soon have an update where padel players can create personal profiles and will be able to form teams and play matches with other players in the UAE.
Go Padel community
Recently in the UAE, there has been a substantial increase in padel courts and padel players. With the growing padel community, the Go Padel app will play a key role in providing players an easy booking platform and offering padel court providers a platform to promote their courts. Go Padel also provides athletic sponsorship to padel players in the UAE, in efforts to create a competitive and supportive padel community.