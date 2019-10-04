Sharjah: A brand-new futsal competition in three age groups is the most recent addition to the annual Sharjah Women’s Sports Club sports calendar that gets under way later this month.

The three age groups are between 10-12, 13-18, and 19 years and above. The selection of athletes will be made through club officials visits to schools along with registration at the club premises.

Registrations have already opened and participants will undergo physical fitness and skill tests supervised by the club’s coaches.

The initiative comes from the Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) through a strategic plan aimed at setting effective mechanisms to encourage women athletes to play 10 different sports at the SWSC.

The support to women’s sports has led to the building of a generation of female coaches and professional players who can compete and participate in local, regional and international championships.