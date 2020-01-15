Event to be held January 25 and 26 with best 100 players from around the globe

Fujairah Chess and Culture Club board of directors announce the staging of the World Solving Chess Composition Championship on January 25 and 26 Image Credit: FCCC

Fujairah: Fujairah Chess and Culture club will host the World Solving Chess Composition Championship, to be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. More than 300 chess players will compete.

At a press conference held at Fujairah Novotel Hotel to announce the event, the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club Board of directors expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Mohammad for supporting this event, which will be called the Fujairah Endurance Chess Championship and World Chess Solving Composition Championship to be held on January 25 and 26. The prize money will be Dh140,000.

The club’s board chairman Dr Abdullah Ali Al Barket said: “We are able to stage a World Cup in Fujairah owing to the membership of the UAE, which represents Fujairah Chess Club in the International Federation for Chess Composition. The club’s administration seeks to preserve the renaissance in this sport through Smart Talent Sport Chess by holding major tournaments and external and internal camps and participating and winning trophies at the local and international levels. These efforts have projected Fujairah in front of 49 countries.”

The conference was also attended by Fujairah Chess Club’s Vice-President Muhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, General Secretary Abdel Aziz Al Abdooli, Jassem Heikal Al Balushi, Ibrahim Jalal Al Balushi, Muhammad Abdul Razzaq Al Awadhi and the Chairman of the Referees Committee Mahdi Abdul Rahim, with Technical Director of the Championship Muhammad Abdul Ghani.