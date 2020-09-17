UAE Team Emirates rider Fernando Gaviria Image Credit: Tour Du Limousin

Dubai: UAE Team Emirates enjoyed a fruitful Wednesday with Fernando Gaviria taking his sixth win of the season, while Jasper Philipsen just fell short of his second win for 2020 after the Belgian was edged out into second on the Second stage of the Tour de Luxembourg.

Gaviria opened up his sprint with more than 400m to go after the 182.9km day starting and finishing of the Giro della Toscana, in Pontedera. The win marks his 46th career victory and the 25th win of the year for UAE Team Emirates.

“Whenever I pin a number on my bike I want to try and win. I made a couple of mistakes in Tirreno, but I’ve recovered well since then and today we did a good job as a team,” Gaviria said. “I was sitting a bit further down the group trying to stay out of stress and I saw an opportunity to go early in the sprint and I managed to get a big gap and luckily no one came past me.”

Meanwhile, Philipsen just fell short of his second win of the season after the Belgian rider was edged out by Groupama-FDJ rider Frenchman Arnaud Demare in Luxembourg. UAE Team Emirates also lead the team classification, while Philipsen slips into second overall along with the points jersey and the young riders jersey.

Winner of the opening stage on Tuesday, UAE Team Emirates rider Ulissi finished safely in the pack to continue wearing the yellow jersey as leader of the general classification. Earlier in the race, the peloton had taken matters into their own hands neutralising the race in protest over safety.

After setting out on the 160km stage from Remich to Hesperange, the stage was reutralised early on for over 100 kms after riders stopped expressing concerns over the number of cars on the route. Action resumed in the final hour at which point the racing began to heat up.

Taking place over five stages, the race clashes with the Tour de France, but comes just a week before the World Championships in Imola, and two weeks before the start of the Giro d’Italia.

