China's domination in table tennis had been a proven fact over decades. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Liu Guoliang, the president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, has been appointed the new chairman of the newly-formed WTT Council taking overall leadership and responsibility for pioneering the future of the sport.

The WTT was set up by the ITTF in August 2019 in an attempt to reform the sport and modernise its commercial business activities and realise the full potential of table tennis in order to compete and excel among the other high-profile sports in the world. The new body has been established to put players and fans at the heart of the development in table tennis.

Liu was pleased to accept the responsibility of leading table tennis further into the 21st century. “Table tennis has enriched my life in so many ways and I have dedicated my life to this sport over many years. Therefore, I am immensely proud and honoured to have this opportunity to direct the WTT Council and help to make table tennis one of the leading sports in the world,” Liu told media while accepting his new position.

Liu is an extremely well-respected leader within the global table tennis community, demonstrating the perfect calibre and richest of career achievements. He first enjoyed a stellar playing career during which he won gold medals at the Olympics and World Table Tennis Championships.

Later, he has overseen a series of successes as the head coach of the Chinese national team, after which he was chosen as the President of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, definitely the most successful table tennis association in the world today.

“Liu Guoliang is an undisputed table tennis legend for what he has achieved both as a player, a coach and as president of his association. We are delighted to welcome him as the new chairman of the WTT Council. His CV speaks for itself, and we firmly believe that he is the perfect man to help deliver success to WTT for many years to come,” Khalil Al Mohannadi, WTT Board Member and ITTF Deputy President, noted.

The newly-established WTT Council will consist of key stakeholders in the global game, including, but not limited to players both past and present, crucial contributors to international table tennis, event hosts and personnel from the ITTF.