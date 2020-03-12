Peter Schmeichel Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Football legend Peter Schmeichel is the latest star to confirm for the DHL Swing Against Cancer Golf Series, which returns to the UAE in mid-April.

The DHL Swing will be held on the Earth course of the Jumeirah Golf Estates on April 16. As part of the day’s events, there will be golf, entertainment and an interactive question and answer session with Schmeichel. More importantly, the event will be used to raise money for a locally-based cancer patient.

Organised by Sixteen 10, the 2020 series comprises of three events held on courses managed by Dubai Golf. After the DHL Open will be the DSA Open on September 24 on the Majlis course of Emirates Golf Club and the grand final held with the eighth edition of the Mike Clark Golf Day on the Fire course of Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 5.