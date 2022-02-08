Dubai: Brazilian side Palmeiras proved too good for Egyptians Al Ahly tonight as they cruised to a 2-0 win to book their place in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.
Dudu was the star of the night as he scored one goal and created another to set up a potential showdown against European Champions Chelsea. The English Premier League giants are playing in the other semi-final tomorrow night against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.
Early second half goal
Dudu set up Raphael Veiga for the first goal on the stroke of half-time and then grabbed the second early in the second half for the Copa Libertadores winners.
The majority in attendance at the Al Nahyan Stadium were fans of Palmeiras who had made the 12,000-kilometre trip from Sao Paulo to the UAE. And it wasn’t a wasted journey as their side put in a solid display.