Abu Dhabi: The FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 continues to capture the imagination of football fans ahead of the tournament’s first semi-final between CONMEBOL Libertadores champions Palmeiras and CAF Champions League holders Al Ahly.

Thousands of fans who made the 12,000km-plus trip over from the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo to Abu Dhabi will be joined at the Al Nahyan Stadium by the large Egyptian community in the UAE backing Al Ahly. The match kicks off this evening at 8:30pm.

And they have much to look forward to outside of their last-four showdown that will see one side advance to the final on Saturday 12 February. Palmeiras - featuring for the second time in their history - enter this year’s tournament for the first time, while Al Ahly reached the semi-finals by beating Mexico’s Monterrey in the second round.

Social media

Al Ahly captain Ramy Rabia said: “Before the start of the tournament, we knew that Al Ahly’s fanbase will be present in the United Arab Emirates. We see their messages across social media. All of us think of fans as the first man rather than the 12th. And I hope we see an even bigger presence of fans so they can push us on for the win and give us even more responsibility to perform out on the pitch.”

The Mobile Roadshow for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 is in full swing, with people of all ages up and down the UAE getting into the spirit of the tournament by engaging with a series of experiential activations. It is still present in Al Muneera and Reem Central Park in Abu Dhabi until tomorrow evening. Fans get the opportunity to have a face-to-face experience with the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup Winner’s Trophy and meet Dhabi, the competition’s Official Mascot.

The roadshow, which features in numerous shopping centres and events across the UAE, has been developed by FIFA and the Local Organising Committee to build excitement, create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for supporters and promote an active lifestyle across the region.