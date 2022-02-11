Dubai: After six thrilling encounters over the past nine days, the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 comes to a close tomorrow with Chelsea and Palmeiras contesting the final shortly after Al Hilal-Al Ahly decides third place.Both matches are taking place at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

A new name is set to be engraved on the trophy, with Chelsea having lost the final in their only previous appearance in 2012 and Palmeiras finishing fourth on their debut in Qatar 2020. Meanwhile, Al Hilal could add their name as the 39th different club to collect a FIFA Club World Cup medal should they beat Al Ahly.

Goal drought

Chelsea struggled to break Al Hilal’s defence in the semi-finals, but the club’s record signing Romelu Lukaku showed his poacher instinct to capitalize on a defensive mistake and end a goal drought that lasted over eight hours of football. Now that he’s back among the goals, can the big Belgian carry on and drive his club to their first FIFA Club World Cup title tomorrow?

Lukaku was not the only one to end a long pursuit of a goal this week. The semi-finals of UAE 2021 also saw Palmeiras end a hoodoo by scoring their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup goal. The Brazilians needed 219 minutes to find the back of the net thanks to Raphael Veiga. Having not managed to score in Qatar 2020 when they finished fourth after a 1-0 defeat to Tigres and a penalty shootout loss to Al Ahly after a goalless 90 minutes. Once they discovered their way to the target, Palmeiras scored again ten minutes later through Dudu.

“We should appreciate this moment, because it is not easy to be at the FIFA Club World Cup final. You need to win a Champions League, then win the semi-final to reach this point, so it should be great game,” said Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic.

Trophy count

Palmeiras are the 26th different team to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final. Ten different clubs have previously won it, with Real Madrid leading the trophy count with four, followed by Barcelona (3), Bayern Munich and Corinthians (2).