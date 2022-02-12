1.2297956-3580258784
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel was unable to travel with the squad to the UAE due to testing positive for COVID-19. He has now arrived in Abu Dhabi in time for the for FIFA Club World Cup final tonight. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will be in the dugout tonight at the Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium for the FIFA Club World Cup final against Palmeiras after landing in Abu Dhabi on Friday following a negative COVID-19 test.

Tuchel had missed Chelsea’s past two games, including Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Al Hilal, after contracting the virus last week.

He had been isolating at home in line with government protocols, before eventually testing negative and receiving clearance to travel and join up with the squad.

Temporary charge

Assistant coach Zsolt Low, who has been in temporary charge along with Arno Michels, said the staff had been in constant communication with Tuchel despite his absence in the UAE.

Asked earlier if Tuchel’s presence would make a difference, midfielder Jorginho said: “Of course it gives you more, there’s more energy in the changing room.

“It’ll be really important for us if he could be here.”