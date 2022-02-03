Abu Dhabi: As the best club sides in world football arrive for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021, Abu Dhabi prepares for the latest moment on the city’s year-round schedule of international sports events. Fans will see the world’s top teams compete for the most prestigious honour in global club football in Abu Dhabi.

This comes to further cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a world class host of major sports events. In the last six months alone, the Emirati capital’s sporting schedule included the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi Marathon, Mubadala World Tennis Championship, Abu Dhabi 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships and Abu Dhabi HSBC golf championship at Yas Links.

Health and safety

All FIFA Club World Cup matches will take place in the city’s two international football grounds, Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium and Al Nahyan Stadium. Participating teams include the champions of Concacaf (Monterrey), UEFA (Chelsea), CONMEBOL (SE Palmeiras), the AFC (Al Hilal SFC), and CAF (Al Ahly SC), Al Jazira from the UAE and OFC representative, A.S. Pirae.

The Emirati capital remains focused on ensuring the health and safety of fans and players through the ongoing Covid pandemic. Meticulous planning and preparation by the UAE Government and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, implementing some of the world’s most effective Covid protocols, has enabled several events to be hosted safely and securely.

FIFA Club World Cup to benefit football in UAE FIFA Club World Cup to 'benefit football at all levels across the UAE'

Even during the pandemic, the city retained its position as the capital of sport.

Each event has welcomed contestants, teams, support staff and stakeholders from around the world as well as Abu Dhabi’s passionate sports community and, each has been staged safely and successfully.

For the FIFA Club World Cup, the protocols continue to evolve and reflect the ever-changing challenges of Covid-19. These are designed to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.

Masks mandatory

Working alongside FIFA, there will be a seamless experience for players, managers and club officials from the moment they arrive in the country, to their movements to and from training bases and stadiums. This will ensure a ‘bubble’ familiar with other sports events to mitigate the threat of infection. Working alongside FIFA, the stadiums have been meticulously prepared to maintain the appropriate physical distancing.

Fans are advised to arrive early ahead of kick-off to allow sufficient time for security, as well as health and safety screening at the stadium entry points. Masks and social distancing will also be required at all times.