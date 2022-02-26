Dubai: It’s going to be a special game for Habtoor Al Habtoor in the semi-finals and the Patron of Dubai Wolves by CAFU is anticipating some fun in the game that will pit the father and the son in the oppposite teams.
Habtoor Al Habtoor’s Dubai Wolves by CAFU will take on his father’s team Habtoor Polo team in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Patron of Habtoor team and CEO and Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, has professionally played in international tournaments and founded the Dubai Gold Cup polo tournament in 2009.
Gold Cup, recognised by the World Polo Tour, was played as a 10-12-goal handicap event and became a 18-goal handicap tournament in 2015. Played under the World Polo Tour Championship category, Dubai Golf Cup is on par with world-class polo events in Argentina, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States and rewards 125 points to the winners, 65 points to the finalists, 45 points to the semi-finalists.
“Next game is against my father and it’s going to be fun,” said an elated Habtoor Al Habtoor after his team outwitted Ghantoot in the quarter-finals.
The win came after plenty of nerve-wracking moments on the polo field that saw some intense action, especially after Ghantoot took a 6-3 lead by the half-time.
Stunning comeback
From there, Dubai Wolves staged a stunning comeback in the last two and won 9-7.
“It’s a good win and feeld very good as Ghantoot played very well,” Habtoor Al Habtoor added.
How did the huge change happened after the break?
“At the half time and towards the end of the third chukker, we aligned ourselves and saw the pain points of the first chukker. We decided to iron them out and continue in a different direction and avoid the fouls that we were giving freely,” Habtoor Al Habtoor elaborated on the game plan.
“We were behind by a lot, but it wasn’t as bad as our previous game when we were tailing by three goals with just one minute left against Abu Dhabi,” he concluded.