Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways, Department of Health (DoH), Zaviyar and White Hunters booked their spots in the semi-finals of the ADC sixth Sandy League at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Council ground.

Etihad Airways outplayed First Club by 74 runs, while White Hunters thrashed Thrifty by 68 runs. Department of Health also cruised past Strikers but Zaviyar CC were made to sweat out against Lifeline Hospital (LLH) on their way to a narrow one wicket win.

In the semi-finals to be played on April 12, Zaviyar will clash with White Hunters and Etihad Airways will take on Department of Health.

Of the four matches the one which had the spectators on the edge of their seats was between Zaviyar and LLH which the former won by one wicket and a ball to spare.

Put in to bat, LLH managed 163 from 20 overs. Safeer Ahmad (31), Akhil Das (31) and Jalal Bukhari (22) were their main scorers. For Zaviyar, Ghullam Murtaza, Zubair Khan and Fayaz Ahmad shined with ball by claiming two wickets each. Man of the match Ghullam (35) was instrumental with the bat too in helping Zaviyar steal a last ball win.

Etihad Airways had man of the match Ahsan Riaz (76) and Adnan Nisar (69) to thank for a total of 204.

Later their bowlers Irfan Junaid (3-31) and Kabir Khan (2-19) reduced First Club to 130.

Abdullah Abbas was the star for White Hunters with 45 runs and four wickets.

Thrifty won the toss but lost the plot by inviting White Hunters to take first strike.

Abdullah, Mohammad Irfan (50 not out) and Mushtaq Ahmad (43) guided their team to 201.

Thrifty could muster only 133 in reply after Abdullah was impressive with the ball and received good backing from Mohamed Asif (3-8) and Bilal Sajid (3-25).

For Department of Health Babar Ghazanfar played an all-round role. He hit 44 and later grabbed four wickets in their 25 run win over Strikers.

Brief Scores: Etihad Airways beat First Club by 74 runs. Etihad Airways 204 for 9 in 20 overs (Ahsan Riaz 76, Adnan Nisar 69; Humayun Zahid 3-34, Mohammad Usman 2-42). First Club 130 for 9 in 19.1 overs (Ali Asheaq 60; Irfan Junaid 3-31, Kaber Khan 2-19). Man of the match: Ahsan Riaz.

White Hunters beat Thrifty by 68 runs. White Hunters 201 for 8 in 20 overs (Mohammad Irfan 50 n.o., Abdullah Abbas 45, Mushtaq Ahmad 43; Mohammad Siraj 3-34, Mohammad Sabir 2-24). Thrifty 133 in 17.4 overs (Sajed Khaleel 31, Mohammad Muzamil 25; Abdullah Abbas 4-31, Mohammad Asif 3-8, Bilal Sajid 3-25). Man of the match: Abdullah Abbas.

Department of Health beat Strikers by 25 runs. DoH 182 for 7 in 20 overs (Nadeem Askanz 46, Babar Ghazanfar 44, Inam Fareed 38, Zaheer Baig 25; Mohammad Sultan 3-34, Kapil Lalwani 2-42) Strikers 157 all out in 19.3 overs (Kailash Goel 49; Babar Ghazanfar 4-26). Man of the match: Babar Ghazanfar.