SWS team romped to gold at the AWST 2020 equestrian event Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: Emirati Equestrians have come out on top on the first day of showjumping competetions held on Monday at the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST 2020), organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS).

The SWS equestrian team that competed yesterday at the Sharjah Equestrian Club included Shamma Al Hameli with her horse Don’t Worry, Lama Al Ajami and Alaska, Eman Al Muhairi who rode Douwecara, and Nadia Taryam on Askaria. The team clinched gold in Class 2 competitions and received a cash prize of Dh25,000.

The silver medal was won by Saudi Arabian team, while bronze went to Jordan.

Kanna Al Hashemi from Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy was on top of the Class 1 One Round & Jump Off competition, riding Angelina and received Dh7,500 as a cash prize for her win. Khawla Al Hameli from the same academy finished second with Valentino and received Dh6,000. Princess Jawaher Al Saud from SAudi Arabi and Carlou were third.

Jordanian rider Sarah Al Armouti clinched gold and an Dh12,500 cash prize in the Class 2 Two Round category, riding her horse Virus.

The basketball competitions continued with Egypt’s Sporting Club registering their first AWST 2020 triumph, winning convincingly 66-42 against Syria’s Al Sahel Sports Club.

Tunisia’s Al Amal Sportif Al Watan Al Qabali defeated Kuwaiti Al Fatat Sports Club 88-63.