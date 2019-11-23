Dubai: The Emirates can take pride in the bright future that boxing boasts in the country after Sultan Al Nuaimi and Fahad Al Bloushi announced their arrival in the professional ranks with explosive victories at #RotundaRumble2 at Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Dubai, on Friday night.

Ajman’s Al Nuaimi set the ball rolling when he wasted no time to silence the flashy Indonesian Charles Latuperissa, who performed a spirited dance routine to MC Hammer’s signature hit song ‘U Cant touch this’ during his ring walk, securing the win at one minute 53 seconds in the very first round of the super-flyweight contest.

“It is such an amazing feeling to fight in my home country,” said Al Nuaimi. “I was fired up and looking for an early finish and I got it.

“We prepared for nine weeks for this fight and now I want to test myself against higher ranked fighters to jump up the ranking.

“My goal is to earn a title fight. It will take a while for that but I’m ready and prepared.”

If Al Nuaimi looked like he was in a hurry to get back to his family in Ajman, so was Al Bloushi the Emirati-Filipino phenomenon who emulated his countryman’s feat with a first-round victory over inside two minutes against Georgia’s Sando Tughushi who suffered the eighth defeat of his career.

With his mother watching ringside, Al Bloushi pumped his fist in the air and later said: “It’s a big stepping stone for me. This area is growing as a boxing community and I’m glad to be a part of it. Thanks to my family, friends and everyone who came out here.

“I didn’t want to let my emotions get away from the performance. He was an awkward fighter but I got through it, and you can expect fireworks from me in my career,” he added.

In the main event, Jack Catterall (25-0, 13 Kos) ensured he stayed on course for a shot at a world title, against WBO champion Jose Ramirez, when he outsmarted German’s Timo Schwarzkopf by unanimous decision.

The 26-year-old southpaw from England stuck to the basics, staying sharp and economical with his punches and making each one count as he the German unsuccessfully looked for the upset.

“I’m happy with the victory and it was a great event here in Dubai,” said Catterall. “Every credit to Schwarzkopf, we both had a lot of notice for the fight and it was nice to get the rounds in.

The mouth-watering card in Dubai also showcased the skills of Pakistan’s Muhammad Waseem, England’s Thomas Patrick Ward, Indian Olympic medallist Vijender Singh and Ireland’s Rohan Date with two weight world champion Billy Joe Saunders and Amir Khan, a former unified light welterweight world champion, sitting ringside.

A major highlight of the night was the contest between Indian Olympian Vijender Singh (12-0, 8 Kos) and former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu.

Singh was clearly intent on landing a big right hand to finish the fight but it never did find the mark and after hurting the 42-year-old Adamu with a series of body shots, had to settle for a decision victory.

“Look, I’ve always said that I’ll fight anyone that they put in front of me,” he said. “Anyone, even Canelo Alvarez, although I know that’s not likely to happen.

“I’m still hungry and are willing to test myself against higher rated opponents. I’ve done a lot of things on the side, but it’s my boxing that I am fully focused on and I look forward to a strong 2020 with the help of my promoters Top Rank.”

Rotunda Rumble 2, promoted by D4G Promotions in association with MTK Global and Round 10 Boxing Gym, was broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

RESULTS

JACK CATTERALL bt Timo Schwarzkopf PTS10

MUHAMMAD WASEEM bt Ganigan Lopez PTS8

THOMAS PATRICK WARD bt Martin Casillas PTS8

VIJENDER SINGH bt Charles Adamu PTS8

FAHAD AL-BLOUSHI bt Sandro Tughushi TKO (2:13, Round 1)

ROHAN DATE bt Justice Addy PTS6

HASIBULLAH AHMADI bt Detnarong Omkrathok TKO (2:24, Round 3)

SULTAN AL NUAIMI bt Charles Latuperissa TKO (1:53, Round 1)