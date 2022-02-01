Dubai: EmiratesPadPro (EPP) founded by three individuals, Kabir Khorram, Hussein Kapasi and Samir Khorram is a sports academy that will run and operate one of the newest and fastest-growing sport in the world – Padbol. EPP owns exclusive rights and is the sole operator of Padbol in the UAE.

The academy is located in Al Quoz Four, Dubai and is spread over a 10,000 sqft area with 7 Padbol courts, making it the largest Padbol academy in the world. The game’s friendly official Mascot is an American Jaguar called Chivi.

Padbol was created in 2008 in Argentina and is now played in over 30 countries. It is a fusion sport that combines elements of some of the most popular sports in the world – football, padel tennis, and volleyball. The playing area is a rectangle court enclosed by 60 sqm of glass and divided by a net in the center. Padbol is played in pairs with 4 players and the scoring system is the same as tennis.

Competitive sport

The ball is served diagonally and the receiving team must return the ball with a minimum of two or a maximum of three touches. In the game, the ball bounces on the ground and lateral walls in many directions, which gives the game continuity and speed. The players may use most of their bodies for execution: feet, head, chest, and legs. This dynamic and competitive sport can be played by both men and women of all ages.

Padbol’s infrastructure is defined in 3 phases- Court, Ball, and Flooring. The court area is 6x10 meters, both indoor and outdoor. The floor is a unique, high-tech surface designed to protect the athletes from joint injuries.

The ball used in Padbol is slightly smaller and lighter than a football.

EmiratesPadPro (EPP) was founded by Kabir Khorram, Hussein Kapasi and Samir Khorram. Image Credit: Supplied

The academy is operational from 7am till midnight and is set to host events, tournaments, camps, and training, with plenty of parking right outside the academy. The academy also provides a café, lounge area and shower facilities where they follow strict social distancing norms and hygiene protocols on and off the court.

To celebrate the launch; EmiratesPadPro is hosting a promotional open week for everyone to come and try the sport from 10th February to 20th February 2022 where guests can avail of a 50% discount.

60-minute game

EmiratesPadPro (EPP) will be offering International and National tournaments, league matches, coaching, and kids camps. A court for up to 4 people can be booked starting at Dh200 for a 60-minute game.

Giving back to the community is of utmost importance to the founders and one Padbol court will be dedicated to raising funds and awareness for local charities.

EmiratesPadPro are also very passionate about supporting and encouraging more female sports professionals and plan to host women’s only events, tournaments and also look into working with Dubai Federation Authorities in building UAE’s first female Padbol team.