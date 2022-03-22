Former WBA Super Lightweight and WBA Welterweight title holder who has been classed as Floyd Mayweather’s toughest opponent, Marcos ‘El Chino’ Maidana returns to the ring in a bout against YouTuber, influencer and crypto trader Yao Cabrera. With a career lasting from 2004 to 2014, Argentine ‘El Chino’ was known as a versatile brawler with 31 KOs in 35 wins and has never been stopped in his five losses.
Also heading up the card is WBA Intercontinental Cruiserweight title holder Mike Perez (26-3-1, 17 KOs) as he defends his title against Vasil Ducar in a 12-round fight.
Someone’s perfect record will have to go when Argentina’s Brian Agustin Arregui faces India’s Kulbir Dhaka for the vacant WBO Youth Super Welter title over 10 rounds. Joining this impressive line-up is Lenroy Thomas, the Jamaican-American heavyweight with the impressive record of 25-5-1 as he gets in the ring against Agron Smakici for eight rounds.
In the last week of their camp, the boxers have been training at Real Boxing Only Gym in Al Quoz, with media conferences on Thursday and the weigh-in on Friday, at 1pm at the Irish Village.
Fight night is on Saturday at 6pm at Dubai Duty free Tennis stadium
The event is promoted by Legacy Sports Management, which is quickly making a name as a high-quality boxing promoter in Germany and in Dubai, where they launched the Legacy Boxing Series last year.
“Dubai is quickly becoming the place to showcase quality boxing events, and we are happy to bring our boxers here and put on a good show,” said Karim Akkar, CEO, Legacy Sports Management. “Everyone loves the city and boxers around the globe are keen to get the opportunity to fight here — we look forward to continuing the legacy of good boxers and even better events.”
Fight card
1. Mike Perez vs Vasil Ducar, 12 rounds, Cruiserweight, WBA Inter-Continental title defence
2. Marcos Maidana vs Yao Cabrera, 12 rounds, Middleweight
3. Lenroy Thomas vs Agron Smakici, 8 rounds, Heavyweight
4. Brian Agustin Arregui vs Kulbir Dhaka, 10 rounds, Super Welterweight, WBO Youth World Title
5. Agustin Maro Gauto vs Miel Fajardo, 8 rounds, Light Flyweight
6. Ramiro Cesena vs Adam Kipenga, 8 rounds, Super Featherweight
7. Ramona Graeff vs Anisha Basheel, 6 rounds, Lightweight
8. Frank Zaldivar vs Baina Mazola, 6 rounds, Lightweight
9. Francisco Veron vs Octavian Gratii, 6 rounds, Middleweight
10. Ikram Kerwat vs Happy Daudi, 6 rounds, Lightweight
11. Shokran Parwani vs Abraham Tabul, 6 rounds, Cruiserweight
12. Yaser Yueksel vs Maono Ally; 6 rounds, Super Welterweight