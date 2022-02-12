The Al Marmoom Ultramarathon saw some of the world’s best long-distance runners slog it out over 50km on Saturday.
Beginning at the Expo 2020 Dubai Lake — a key highlight of the #DubaiDestinations initiative — the gruelling challenge saw more than 430 athletes from more than 40 nationalities take part over some of the toughest conditions. While an ‘easier’ 5km slog was available for amateurs.
The 50km Desert Ultra Race for professional competitors was won by Morocco’s Ultramarathon world champion Rachid Almoravid with a stunning time of four hours, four minutes and 36 seconds. He was followed home by Jordan’s Salama Al Aqrin 4:10:27, with Morocco’s Rashed Amimi Al Amrani third in 4:43:16.
Serbian Ivana Kolaric claimed the women’s category in 5:06:03 hours, with Britain’s Zoe Cresswell second in 5:42:33, and Portugal’s Clara Andre claiming bronze in 5:52:09.
In the 5km race on soft sand, Kenyan Paul Como took glory in the men’s category with a time of 22 minutes and 30 seconds, ahead of UAE pair Mohammed Al Hasani (23:22), and Ibrahim Al Shamsi (26:05).
In the women’s 5km category, Hungary’s Ari Becker came out on top in 35:36, with Hoshi Makrans and Greta Trippi second and third respectively.
Many of the contestants came from across the globe to participate, with athletes from the United Kingdom, Germany, Malta, Uruguay, Serbia, Russia, Kenya, Czech Republic and Uzbekistan all lining up as the challenge began.
Some 110 contestants, including 91 men and 19 women took part in the 50km event, while 320 took part in the 5km competition, including 255 men and 65 women. The participants included 120 students from Zayed Military College.
At the end of the race, the contestants participated in planting 120 ghaf trees around the Expo 2020 lake, as part of the programme to leave a lasting legacy.
The Ultramarathon sheds light on the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve as an eco-friendly sports hub and a unique destination for sports tourism. The Reserve is also among a diverse set of attractions being highlighted by the #DubaiDestinations initiative launched by the Dubai Media Council to showcase the exceptional experiences offered by the emirate.