Dubai: Dubai Women’s Run, the largest sporting event for women in the Arab world, is returning for its 9th edition on 06 November 2022 at Bluewaters Island in Dubai.

This year’s edition will have over 6,000 runners who are expected to register for the event in a 10km and 5km race with a 3km fun run/walk that will be open to women and girls from 14 years and up.

Strong competition

Major General Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Al Murr, President of the Emirates Athletics Federation said, “The level of the race will have a special character, and it is expected to elicit a great level of excitement and strong competition, in line with the vision of the Athletics Federation to reach the game’s horizons of development that translates the desired aspirations, because the winner in the end is the woman who enhances her prestigious position in the society, and that women’s sport embodies the commitment of women to ensuring the integrity of the mind and body, achieving a productive and happy life for herself and the community around her, enriching life and developing society and people, and achieving communication, coexistence and peace in society and in the whole world.”

This year’s route will take runners around Bluewaters which is a vibrant island destination and home to some of the city’s most original retail concepts and attractions. Participants can soak in views of Dubai’s iconic skyline and the Arabian Gulf as they soar through the stylish district and past quintessential experiences.

Food and beverage

Entertainment activities for the entire family will be taking place alongside the event that will include cultural performances, kids’ activities, food and beverage kiosks, as well as a DJ to liven up the atmosphere for the entire duration of the event.

A regular fixture on the UAE’s sporting calendar since 2010, Dubai Women’s Run is returning for the first time since the Covid pandemic hit. It aims to encourage women of all ages and from all walks of life to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Popular Bollywood actor Sunjay Dutt has confirmed his support for the event, along with other socio-civic organizations who will be running the race to support charitable causes in the UAE.