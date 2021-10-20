The upcoming edition of Dubai Run, scheduled on November 27, is likely to see an increase in the number of participants. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Dubai Run, one of the key highlights of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, is all set to return to Sheikh Zayed Road on November 26 (Friday). Registration for the highly anticipated event is now open for runners of all ages and abilities.

Following the success of Dubai Run over the last two years, thousands of people are expected to take to the city’s giant running track, with a 5km route designed specifically for families and a 10km route for recreational and professional runners.

The event is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the city into the world’s most active metropolis and the broader vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.

With the starting line near the spectacular Museum of Future, all runners will pass some of Dubai’s instantly recognisable landmarks including Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai before crossing the finishing line at Al Mustaqbal Street near the Dubai World Trade Centre. Runners on the 10km route will also pass by The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

This year, there are plenty of opportunities to get ready for Dubai Run with warm-up events taking place across the city in October and November. These include The Dubai Academic City Run, Dubai South Run, CBD Run on The Palm and the Dubai Design District Run as well as a special run for Halloween on 30 October and the Expo 2020 Dubai Run on 19 November. Runners who register for Dubai Run will receive a limited edition Dubai Run t-shirt, courtesy of Sun and Sand Sports, made from sustainable fabric (limited numbers available).

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai Run epitomises everything that the Dubai Fitness Challenge stands for. It’s an event where everyone can get involved whatever their age or running ability is. We welcome walkers or runners, participants in wheelchairs, eight-year-olds or 80-year-olds. All that matters is taking part, getting outdoors and embracing a more active lifestyle. Running on Sheikh Zayed Road and around the sights of Dubai is an experience where memories are made, and I look forward to seeing citizens, residents and visitors on the start line on Friday 26 November.”

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council said: “Dubai Run has become a signature event in the Dubai Fitness Challenge annual calendar of events. Following the great success last year with tens of thousands of participants, we anticipate even greater attendance this year from sport and fitness enthusiasts of all ages, nationalities and capabilities, as well as professional and amateur runners. We look forward to transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant running track and bringing Dubai one step closer to becoming one of the most active cities in the world.

With more than one million members of the community expected to take part, all DFC activities will comply with COVID-19 regulations and social distancing mandates. Participants are also encouraged to follow guidelines around their own safety, such as wearing masks when in public spaces.