Rashid bin Dalmook: We seek to send a message of thanks to our frontline heroes

Meydan Racecourse Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Racing Club has announced that its next race meeting at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday will be dedicated to honouring frontline workers at Government entities who served the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the day’s seven races will be named after government authorities, namely: Dubai Police, General Directorate of Civil Defense, Dubai Health Authority; Roads and Transport Authority; Dubai Municipality; Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Government of Dubai Media Office.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club, said the racing fraternity is keen to recognise the efforts of all organisations and individuals who were Dubai’s first line of defence in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This initiative by Dubai Racing Club seeks to recognise and celebrate the efforts of these organisations and their pivotal role in combating the pandemic,” Sheikh Rashid said. “Dubai’s frontline warriors demonstrated their professionalism and went beyond the call of duty to protect the health and wellbeing of the community.”

Each government body will be presented with a commemorative shield at the ceremony that will also see trophies being awarded to the winners of each race. Furthermore, all the organisations will be recognised on Meydan Racecourse’s 100metre LED screen, as well as in the race card.

Dubai Racing Club will also celebrate the 51st Omani National Day, which falls on November 18 to mark the strong relationship between the UAE and Oman and their people. Dubai Racing Club will celebrate the occasion at Meydan Racecourse in the presence of Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi, Ambassador of The Sultanate of Oman, and a number of officials.