Arsenal played Al Nasr in a friendly at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai last year. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Arsenal have confirmed they will be heading to Dubai for their Premier LEague winter break next week.

The Gunners, who go into the break having defeated Bournemouth 2-1 in the FA Cup on Monday night, will take in some warm-weather training from February 7 to 11. Arsenal played Al Nasr in a friendly at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai last year on their winter break.

Team sponsors Emirates Airline will be jetting Mikel Arteta and his players over tot he UAE as they look to escape the winter chill in England and focus their thoughts on the push for Europa League and FA Cup silverware and the race for the Premier League top four.

“As we prepare for several key fixtures, we are looking forward to a change of routine with some warm-weather training,” Arteta told the club website.