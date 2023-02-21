Dubai: Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza ended her career on a disappointing note after losing in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships women’s doubles at the Dubai Tennis Stadium on Tuesday.
The Indian and her partner Madison Keys of the US could not sustain the momentum after moving close in the first set.
Playing on Court 3, the Indian-American duo were cheered by the packed stands after Mirza has announced that she would be retiring after the Dubai Championships.
Mixed doubles
The Dubai resident, who made the Australian Open mixed doubles final with her childhood partner Rohan Bopanna, could not live up to her expectations, losing 6-4, 6-0 to Kudermetova and Samsonova, bringing an end to a glorious career of 20 years, which began at the Dubai courts.
“I have had amazing matches in Dubai and I was able to win this tournament in doubles,” the 36-year-old Indian said during the draw ceremony. But she could not replicate her performance and lost in 54 minutes.
A priceless time for the fans.