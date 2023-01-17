Dubai: Dubai Duty Free will make its first foray into the athletics world as a support sponsor for the 22nd Dubai Marathon, which gets under way on February 12
“To have the support of Dubai Duty Free is a massive boost for the Dubai Marathon, especially since this will be our first event since January 2020,” said Peter Connerton, Managing Director of Pace Events, organisers and promoters of the Dubai Marathon, the oldest marathon in the Middle East.
Popular events
Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice-Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said: “Like Dubai Duty Free, the Dubai Marathon is a long-standing fixture on the Dubai landscape, so we are excited about this new partnership. We look forward to working alongside the Dubai Marathon as it returns to the calendar.”
While the classic marathon distance will be the focus for elite athletes from around the world, the 10km Road Race and 4km Fun Run are hugely popular events with home-based runners as well as with those “Marathon Tourists” who travel from abroad to take part in international events in many of the world’s leading cities.