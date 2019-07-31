Dubai: The second edition of Dubai’s Al Marmoom Ultramarathon — reportedly the world’s longest desert race — will take place in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve from December 9-13.
Dubai will get to see the world’s most famous ultra-runners to compete over a record-breaking 300km of tough desert terrain and battle it out for a share of the $100,000 (Dh367,000) purse.
“The distance has been increased from 270km to 300km for the second edition and we will be looking forward to creating endurance history once again, while experiencing new tales of the enduring determination of human spirit and bravery,” Saeed Hareb, General Secretary, Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said.
The race will also offer lesser distances of 110km and 50km to encourage endurance runners from the UAE and regionally to participate.