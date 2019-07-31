World’s best athletes to descend in an attempt to win part of the Dh367,000 prize

Some of the world's top runners will be present at the second edition of the Al Marmoom Ultra-Marathon to be held in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve from December 9-13. Image Credit: DSC

Dubai: The second edition of Dubai’s Al Marmoom Ultramarathon — reportedly the world’s longest desert race — will take place in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve from December 9-13.

Dubai will get to see the world’s most famous ultra-runners to compete over a record-breaking 300km of tough desert terrain and battle it out for a share of the $100,000 (Dh367,000) purse.

“The distance has been increased from 270km to 300km for the second edition and we will be looking forward to creating endurance history once again, while experiencing new tales of the enduring determination of human spirit and bravery,” Saeed Hareb, General Secretary, Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said.