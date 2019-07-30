Dubai: Dubai Sports Council (DSC), in collaboration with Dubai Police, hosted a two-day workshop for Dubai’s clubs and football companies with the aim of strengthening the relationship between clubs and their fans. The workshop focused on Article 21 of Federal Law No 5, which deals with cybercrimes and the misuse of social media, and tried to educate fans and the media officers of the clubs about the safe use of social media channels, while stressing on the importance of regular and effective communication between clubs and fans.