Dubai: As a proud partner of the Men’s and Women’s UEFA Champions League and the Official Beverage and Snack Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, PepsiCo hosted an exciting football match, at Expo 2020 Dubai played by mixed-gender teams from homegrown football club, Alliance, as part of its vision of football as ‘one game’.
PepsiCo’s message of inclusivity in sports and equal opportunities for all was echoed by both football legend Didier Drogba and inspirational football coach Iqra Ismail, who gave each team an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime coaching session.
In efforts to spread the important message of sports equality, the 20-minute football game was free to attend for Expo 2020 Visitors.
Local talents
The love of football was evident as hundreds of fans cheered for both teams. The game shone a light on emerging local talents and challenged misconceptions around skill level between the men’s and women’s leagues.
Prior to the football match, Drogba and Ismail toured The Plus pavilion, where they later attended a meet and greet with the lucky winners of the Pepsi® social media competition.
PepsiCo also brought regional football freestyle superstars to hype the game crowd and excite football fans, and organized an engaging Q&A session with Didier Drogba, Iqra Ismail, and Aamer Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer of the Middle East at PepsiCo.
Fruitful partnership
PepsiCo has been a proud partner of the UEFA Champions League since 2015 and the UEFA Women’s Champions League since 2020.
Building on this longstanding and fruitful partnership, PepsiCo proudly displayed the UEFA Champions League Men’s and Women’s trophies side-by-side at the Pepsi and Lay’s Plus Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai over the last week to inspire young male and female athletes.