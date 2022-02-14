Dubai: David Dein MBE, International Ambassador of the English Football Association and the Premier League, is hoping he will play a part in the development of football in the UAE after sharing his treasured knowledge with an appreciate audience at the Football CEOs Forum in Dubai Sports Council today.

With Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Mohammed Al Kamali, a member of the Council’s Board of Directors, in the audience, alongside Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council, and CEOs and other top officials of Dubai football clubs and companies, as well as former France, Manchester United and Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre, Dein talked about the formation and success of the English Premier League and how it has revolutionised international football.

The former co-owner and vice-chairman of English football club Arsenal also gave a presentation on the importance of “Club Philosophy and Style of Play” (the concept and importance of developing and determining Club Philosophy and Style of Play, and the Role of Sport Director in this process), and “Investment and Marketing” and “Club Assets Management”.

Develop football in UAE

He also talked about the significance of the Recruitment Department, explaining its optimum structure, and its goals as well as the procedure for scouting talent. Dein also recommended the use of digital platforms for the recruitment process.

“Yesterday, I went to the Expo 2020 Dubai and I was so impressed,” said Dein. “How Dubai has developed is sensational, it’s magnificent.

“My presentation today is about trying, a little bit, to help the country’s football develop as well. It is about how the Premier League started in 1992 and how it has developed now to become – believe it or not – England’s biggest sporting export.

“I talked to the CEOs about how we do it in England, and maybe they can learn things from us and from our experience. I welcome them to come to England to show them what we are doing so they can improve domestically as well.”

Dein, who became the vice-chairman of Arsenal in 1983, was responsible for the appointment of the then little-known Arsene Wenger as the Arsenal manager, and was instrumental in convincing players like Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit, Marc Overmars, Thierry Henry and Robert Pires to join the club.

Voted onto the board of the Football League Management Committee in 1986, Dein was also one of the major architects of the formation of the Premier League in 1992, which helped transform a struggling English football league in particular, and international football in general, into a multi-billion pound industry.

Better relations

Dein also helped obtain Arsenal’s entry into G-14, a group of, first, 14 and then 18 top European football teams, which was formed in 1998 but disbanded in 2008, replaced by the European Club Association which now represents more than 100 clubs. He was appointed president of G-14 in 2006 and used his time at the head of the organisation to try to reduce the tension between clubs and country, and develop better relations between clubs and international governing federations such as UEFA and FIFA.