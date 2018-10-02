Dubai: Cyclists are gearing up for the second Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Build-Up Ride to take place at Al Qudra Cycle Path from 6am on Friday, October 5.

Registration costs Dh90 and closes for the 50km ride on Wednesday. The build-up rides are designed to prepare cyclists for the full 92-km event on December 14. Launched nine years ago, the event has grown to 2,000 participants and acts as a qualifier for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships. Junior rides will also take place over 2.5km, 15km and 30km, for 6-15-year-olds at Dubai Autodrome on December 13. To register, visit www.cyclechallenge.ae and www.hopasports.com