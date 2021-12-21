Riders take part in the Build Up Ride ahead of the 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Image Credit: Supplied

The build-up to the 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge continued on Saturday as cyclists completed their third Build-Up Ride of the series to close out preparations for 2021, with the main challenge set to kick-off in February 2022.

At the Al Qudra track in Dubai, over 400 athletes cycled through the 66km course to complete the third Build-Up Ride in the series leading up to the main 92km race on February 19, in association with Dubai Sports Council.

In the day’s rides, Andrey Demekhin and Tatiana Bruman took first place on the 66km course. Demekhin finished in 1:32.25 in the men’s category, with Bruman completing Saturday’s ride in 1:40.37 to stand top of the podium in the women’s category.

The competition for this year’s coveted yellow jersey in the Dubai Big 5 continues to bring surprises with strong performances across the peloton. Ian Martin will wear the men’s yellow jersey going into the fourth Build-up Ride, followed closely by Gregory Simpson and Josh Salvatus in the current standings. In the female category, Bhabita Khatri will wear the leader’s jersey ahead of Elmira Pelovello going into the final Build-Up Ride on January 23.

In an exciting development for new cyclists keen to get involved in the short course, Organisers have revealed that the 2022 challenge will see the introduction of the Learn to Ride Programme, a free-to-enter 90-minute clinic for new cyclists to build their understanding and skills on the bike in a fun, safe environment. Launching for the first time on January 23 alongside the final Build-Up Ride for the 2022 challenge, Organisers have encouraged anyone aged 13 and up to register for this expert-led experience.