Mickel Arteta, the Arsenal coach. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sent out a strong message to the world following his complete recovery from coronavirus.

Arsenal heaved a sigh of relief after Arteta urged every to “please stay at home to help limit the effects of coronavirus”, following a total recovery, late on Thursday.

Arteta told the Arsenal website that it is “absolutely crucial for everyone across the world to play their part”.

“We are living in a unique situation, so I think all of us are trying to react to the situation that is coming on a daily basis and trying our best to overcome the situation,” the Spaniard told the website.

“First of all, I would like to send a message to all the people who have lost their loved ones, those who are suffering in hospitals, having difficult moments and are sick – we have a massive gratitude to everyone who is involved in healthcare, in hospitals, people in services, people trying to provide food, transportation, everything that is so relevant to us.”

The 38-year-old Arteta, who took over at his old club earlier this season, tested positive for the virus on March 12, after which he went into immediate self-isolation. He had reported feeling unwell after it was confirmed Evangelos Marinakis - the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who played Arsenal in the Europa League in February - had coronavirus.

Arteta spoke about his initial travails on contracting the virus. “It was a normal virus for me. I had three or four days which were a little bit difficult, with a bit of a temperature and a dry cough, and some discomfort in my chest. That was it,” he told the club website.

He also related the anguish after his wife Lorena and housekeeper had also been infected by the virus. “The difficulty is that I have people at home, three kids as well (his sons Gabriel, Daniel and Oliver) and I was worried,” he said. “Thank God, the kids never got it. We are all completely fine now.”

The Spaniard further a step ahead and called for an emotional reach-out between humanity. “We are in a world here where everything is social media, everything is a WhatsApp text,” he said.

“But how important is touching each other, feeling each other and hugging each other? I miss that with a lot of the people I love. We have to be emotionally more open. We have to tell each other what we are feeling.