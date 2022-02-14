Dubai: Nothing beats the atmosphere at football matches but sadly due to COVID-19 many leagues around the world had been telling fans to stay away or allowing stadiums to be only half-full. The same applied here in the UAE but now the great atmosphere will return to UAE Pro League matches as capacity inside stadiums has been increased to 100 per cent in all competitions.

The UAE Pro League, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the UAE Football Association (UAE FA), has updated the protocol for fans’ entry to football stadiums and that is great news for fans around the nation.

As we all know a good atmosphere inside a stadium can make the difference for both the players on the pitch and the spectators in the stands. The boost a lively crowd gives to the home team and the way it can intimidate the opposition can also help bring success.

Title chasers Al Ain, Al Wahda and Sharjah - who all collected maximum points in matchweek 15 of the ADNOC Pro League - will be boosted by the news that the stadiums can once again be at full capacity. Table-toppers Al Ain are currently six points ahead of second-placed Al Wahda with Sharjah a further place and point behind meaning there is all to play for and there are bound to be many more tiwsts and turns before the season concludes.

But with out a doubt the frequency and volume of chanting and singing from fans accompanied by the bellowing of drums helps to make a football match a proper spectacle. The atmosphere this creates certainly makes a difference to the players too and leaders Al Ain will need the support from the stands if they are to maintain their league position.

Negative PCR test

The update includes approval of the Green Pass system while fans must present a negative PCR test less than 96 hours prior to a game. Entry will be allowed to all fans aged 12 and above.

Fans aged under 12 will be allowed inside stadiums provided that they have received UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine or present a negative PCR test conducted less than 96 hours prior to the game.

For big games the atmosphere at most grounds can make the spine tingle but that has sadly been missing for way too long.