Mikel Arteta has his Arsenal players listening to his ideas in Dubai Image Credit: Arsenal.com

Dubai: Mikel Arteta believes his job as Arsenal manager has been made lighter by the players he inherited from Unai Emery, who are on board with him and keen to restore the club as one of the top flight units in English football.

Arteta was speaking at a post training debrief for journalists at Nad Al Sheba Complex in Dubai. The Gunners are currently taking advantage of the English Premier League winter break and working to get their act together for the second half of the season in which one of the top goals Arteta will look to score is a spot in next season’s Uefa Champions League.

Former Arsenal and Everton midfielder Arteta replaced Spanish compatriot Emery in December and this is the first team building exercise since his appointment. And he is thrilled to be away from cold London and working with the team in the UAE.

“What is striking for me is how much on board the players are with what we want to do,” Arteta, 37, said.