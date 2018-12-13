Dubai: Well-regarded British boxer Amir Khan has reiterated his passion to fight in the UAE, and has called for support from the authorities to make it happen.
The 32-year-old fighter from Bolton was on Wednesday unveiled as the brand ambassador for Berkeley Assets, a private equity firm based in Dubai.
Speaking to Gulf News, Khan said: “If there is going to be a fight in Dubai, or anywhere else in the UAE, there has to be the involvement of the government as I know from past experiences how well high-level events are organised over here.
“The UAE is like a second home to me. I love coming here at every given opportunity. When Omar [Jackson, a partner at Berkeley Assets ] offered me to take over this new responsibility I just couldn’t say no as I wanted to give myself a break before I start seriously working towards my next fight in March or April next year,” he added.
“I want to fight in Dubai, but we need an investor. If there is a boxing fight involving me here, then it is going to be a truly global event and we would need the government to be involved.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Las Vegas-based boxing promotion company Top Rank offered Khan a guaranteed $5 million (Dhs 18.25 million) purse, along with a percentage of pay per view revenue, to fight three weight class champion Terence Crawford at Madison Square Garden in New York, on March 23, 2019.
However, Khan, is more likely to step into the ring to take on bitter rival Kell Brook instead in March or April.
“I am sure this fight is the next one,” he said. “This is my last trip here before I start training. I have trained in Los Angeles for the last two fights, but this time I will go to San Francisco as my trainer (Joe Goossen) lives there.
“I love England but sometimes you’ve got to sacrifice family time and friends. It’s a hard thing to do but sometimes this is needed to focus,” Khan added.
“I know that when I go to San Francisco, it is just putting my head down and training — waking up at 6am every day, go for a run, eat right, go to the gym and have a routine that will help me win.”