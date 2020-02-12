Top official Berregad insists Dubai will continue its push to be the best in the world

Thani Juma Berregad, chairman of Dubai Club for People of Determination, centre, with Majid Al Usaimi, left, and Rayessa Al Falasi at the announcement of the 11th Fazza International Championships for People of Determination in Dubai Image Credit: Alaric Gomes/Gulf News

Dubai: A top official from the Dubai Club for People with Determination (DCPD) has reaffirmed that the emirate will continue pushing the limits to enhance the sporting abilities of special needs sportspersons.

Speaking at the launch of the 11th Fazza International Championships for People of Determination Dubai 2020, Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman, DCPD, observed that Dubai was “totally focused” on pushing itself to being the best destination while using sport as a medium of change.

“Our goal stays unchangeable and we believe that we can be leaders of change especially while organising top-class international sport competitions. We have a good team of professionals who are always pushing the limits,” Berregad told Gulf News.

“The goal, of course, is to stay ahead of all other cities all the time. We are evolving, but I feel we are on the right road,” he added.

The latest addition of the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination Dubai 2020 will get under way with the Para-Archery competition next week. This will be followed by Wheelchair Basketball, Para-Athletics, Badminton, Powerlifting and Boccia competitions till the end of the year.

“More than 10 years ago we started off with just three competitions, and now we have reached six disciplines. The idea is to continue this progression while taking in new sporting disciplines,” Majid Al Usaimi, General Secretary, DCPD, related.

“Our main focus is always on producing new athletes in all sport while going on to the grassroots. At the same time, we have organised more than 200 workshops and clinics to train officials to run our competitions. This strategy has paid off over a period of time and today we can smile on the success of these competitions,” Al Usaimi added.