Not to be left out, his three younger brothers — Ammar and Yousuf at Al Shaab and Khalid at Sharjah Club — were also bitten by the football bug. But it was Jasem, as the eldest of the four, leading the way. He worked his way up till he was called up for the under-18 national squad, the under-23 Olympic team and finally into the senior side post-the 1990 Fifa World Cup in Italy.