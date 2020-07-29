Winners of Vice-President's Cup jiu jitsu event line up in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Abu Dhabi: Fighters from Al Ain jiu-jitsu club put on a string of sparkling performances, winning six gold medals and racking up 390 points to claim the Vice President’s Cup.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi last week, Al Ain jiu-jitsu club’s dominating performance saw them pull well clear of second-placed Al Jazira who tallied 306 points while Al Wahda jiu-jitsu club finished third with 175 points.

Al Wahda also secured the title in the juniors (under-18 years) category, scoring 466 points to best Al Ain jiu-jitsu club (460 points), and Al Jazira jiu-jitsu club (141 points).

Bani Yas jiu-jitsu club held its own in the youth (under-21) category logging 555 points, trumping Al Ain jiu-jitsu club (454 points) and Al Wahda jiu-jitsu club (356 points).

Action during the Jiu-jitsu Vice-President's Cup in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Al Ain’s march to the Vice President’s Cup was spearheaded by gold medallists Theyab Al Nuaimi (56 kg), Khalifa Al Nassrati (62 kg), Obaid Al Nuami (69 kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi (77 kg), Mohammed Radhi (94 kg) and Hamad Al Nuaimi (110 kg), which helped their side race ahead on the points table.

The third and final round of the Vice President’s Cup brought an end to the 2019-2020 domestic season of the UAEJJF and saw enthusiastic participation of some of the top jiu-jitsu clubs in the UAE.

Hazza Al Qubaisi starred in Al Wahda’s march to the youth title, recording a dominating victory in the 85 kg weight class over Al Ain’s Humaid Al Kaabi. Al Qubaisi said that he was grateful to the UAEJJF for the impeccable organisation and the chance to face-off against other elite athletes after a long break.

“All of us have been training in our homes but the feeling of getting back on to the mat, the nervous energy that a competitive atmosphere brings is just something else. I speak for the entire jiu-jitsu community when I say that I was desperate to get on to the mat. This tournament along with all the initiatives that the UAEJJF has taken over the last couple of months to ensure that fighters stay in touch with their beloved sport have been exemplary,” he said.

Hamad Al Nuaimi recorded an emphatic win over teammate Zayed Al Kaabi in the 110 kg class and credited the UAEJJF-organised series of camps for helping him prepare effectively and sharpen his skills before such a crucial tournament.

“I was part of the closed training camp that began in May and I have also attended the summer camp. Since May, we have been training regularly, getting access to spar with high-quality opponents at the camp, and work on our fitness under the supervision of experts. All of these aspects have contributed to my victory and I am really happy that I could come up with a win for my team and help in getting the trophy to Al Ain,” Al Nuaimi said.

Mubarak Al Menhali, technical director of the UAEJJF, said that the performances of fighters across categories in the concluding round of the Vice President’s Cup were encouraging and had provided the technical team with valuable data that would be employed to further improve fighters.

“We were all really pleased with the intensity and hunger that the fighters displayed on the mat today. These have been uncertain times for everyone around the world, but the jiu-jitsu community has rallied around itself and kept working, be it training from home or in closed training camps,” he said.