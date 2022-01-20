Abu Dhabi: ADNOC Pro League Fanzone opens for young football fans between 7 and 15 years old, who are invited to test their soccer skills and compete with their friends at the newly added activation at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathbah - Al-Wathba South - Abu Dhabi.
The unique ADNOC Pro League Fanzone features a range of football-related challenges, including Passing Challenges, Power Challenge, 1 on 1 Cage Match, E-sports, Table Football and the Scoutzone.
Sports fans and budding champions can practice their skills and enjoy the fun experience in safety. They can also buy tickets for the ADNOC Pro league at the kiosk.
Get your game on at the Sheikh Zayed Festival from January 20th to 23rd – open from 4 pm until 12 midnight daily.