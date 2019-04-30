Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Du La Liga renew partnership

Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Du La Liga High Performance Centre have signed new deal under which two players from each of five clubs will join HPC summer programme in Spain. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Council yesterday announced they have extended the partnership with Du La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC) for the professional development of talent at clubs in the capital.

Under the new partnership between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and HPC, two players from each of the five clubs of Al Jazira, Al Wahda, Baniyas, Al Dhafra and Al Ain will join the HPC summer programme in Spain in August and will play in competitive matches against the best La Liga youth clubs.

This was announced in a press conference by Abu Dhabi Sports Council headed by Aref Al Awani, Secretary General, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Ahmad Aburahima, Du’s Senior Vice-President of Government Relations, Fernando Sanz, La Liga’s Director General for Mena and Hussain Murad, chief executive of Inspiratus.

Commenting on the new agreement, Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: “It is an extension of our previous agreement with them I would say. It also reflects the importance that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council lends to delivering high impact initiatives and programmes which contribute to advancing the level of sports across the nation.”

Al Awani also urged all the selected boys to make the most of the opportunity by giving their best.

“You all have to understand that you guys are getting what your seniors didn’t. I hope you all will be making the most out of it,” he said.